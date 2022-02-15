Dyco Ventures Introduces First Heavy-Duty Truck Toolbox With Drawers

Dyco Truck Toolbox with Drawers

The truck toolbox comes in multiple size and color combinations and allows farmers, mechanics, construction teams and others to keep tools and parts organized.

ARCADIA, FL, USA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dyco Ventures is excited to announce a new truck toolbox that adds functionality for individuals and teams across a variety of industries. The heavy-duty truck toolbox features three drawers for organization and a long-lasting build meant to support users for years.

“The Dyco Truck Toolbox with Drawers will outlast any standard toolbox on the market,” says Kyler Dyck, director of manufacturing for the company.

The toolbox houses three drawers, and each drawer has a maximum weight capacity of 150 pounds. Overall, the box itself can hold up to 450 pounds, ensuring individuals and teams can organize most, if not all, necessary tools.

The toolbox is available in 24-inch and 36-inch widths, allowing companies, individuals and fleet operations to ensure a proper fit in truck beds. The height of each toolbox, regardless of width, is 19 inches.

Both sizes are available with red or lime green drawers. Dyco Ventures notes that color coding can be important for parts or tool management, but it also points out that different individuals and brands may simply have a preference on color. Other than the drawers, the toolbox is finished in black.

As of Feb. 2022, the price for a 24-inch heavy-duty truck toolbox with drawers from Dyco Ventures is $1,166. The price for the 36-inch model is $1,320. Prices don’t include shipping or any applicable tax.

Either size toolbox mounts over or under flatbed trailers or work trucks for use with a variety of vehicles, and Dyco points out that the boxes are made from heavy-duty material and all-steel components finished with powder coating. The goal, says Dyco, is to create a weather-resistant box that organizes and protects tools and other items for years.

"The box is designed to bring peace of mind," says a Dyco representative. "You don't have to worry about it. There are other truck toolboxes — but not as heavy duty as this one. It also has a compression latch, and thieves aren't going to be able to pry open the box and take items. The box itself is mounted, and no one is walking away with that either."

Dyco Ventures is a family-owned manufacturer of heavy-duty workbenches, parts cabinets and truck toolboxes operating in Florida. The company says it prides itself on creating durable, long-lasting products that serve customers for years.

About the three-drawer toolbox, the company says, "This is a ground-breaking product. There is not another truck toolbox with drawers like this one on the market. All while upholding Dyco's standards of durability."

Individuals and businesses interested in the Dyco Ventures truck toolbox with drawers can order online. Dyco partners with Affirm to offer monthly payments for qualified shoppers. It also accepts payments via Google Pay, PayPal and Shop Pay.

According to Dyco, the heavy-duty three-drawer toolboxes ship out within 2 to 4 days after orders are placed.