Dyco's New Specialty Workbenches Are Now Available for Mechanics and Garage Owners for Use In Their Shops

Dyco Heavy Duty Workbench

Dyco has just released a new line of workbenches, designed to give mechanics more organizational space while maintaining a sleek, professional space to work.

ARCADIA, FLORIDA, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These new specialty workbenches are designed and manufactured in the United States to ensure quality and excellence on all levels. The perfect blend of style and strength, every workbench consists of either a 10-gauge black steel or an 11-gauge stainless steel top over a wood substrate. This sleek design provides maximum durability that is suitable for projects of any size.

Dyco's new workbenches, ranging in length from four to twelve feet, are ideal for shops of any size. Available in a variety of colors, including red, gray, lime green, blue, green, and orange, shop owners can customize their color choice to best fit the style of their garage. For those who pride themselves on the professionalism of their business on every level, these gorgeous workbenches are capable of setting their users apart from the rest.

With drawers in each workbench, there is plenty of space to store various parts and tools for easy access. Each drawer can hold up to 300 pounds, making them the perfect place to tuck away heavy items for safekeeping until future use. On top of this, Dyco offers specialty drawer liners and drawer dividers to further increase the functionality of these drawers.

For shop owners who take on lots of projects, a workbench with this much organizational potential is a must-have. Mechanics will save time and money by knowing exactly where to find a tool or part whenever they need it, rather than wasting energy searching for the item they need to get the job done.

While a workbench from a big box store may be cheaper than Dyco's new model, those mass-produced versions are made overseas with cheap materials and little attention to detail. Dyco's workbenches are produced exclusively in the United States with only the highest-quality materials.

Additionally, Dyco workbenches are uniquely designed to offer mechanics plenty of storage space for parts and tools, greatly increasing the efficiency of their shop overall. Although Dyco's upfront prices are steeper, the cost is more than covered by the money customers save through years of using their workbench. The heightened quality of Dyco's production methods makes their workbenches last for many years, as opposed to cheap, big-box workbenches that fail to compete in durability and functionality.

Customers are raving about the efficiency of Dyco's products. One satisfied buyer went as far as to say, "I purchased 3 cabinets from Dyco. They are fantastic!!! Very appealing to the eye, and very well built. Their product gives our retail space a great professional look!" With testimonials such as these, it is clear that Dyco's dedication to producing high-quality products has paid off.

With an unwavering commitment to creating the best products for mechanics and shop owners alike, Dyco's new heavy-duty workbenches are the next step in a long, lucrative life for the brand.