7th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Sutton circuit judge vacancy in Clay County
15 February 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Seventh Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy in Division 2 of the Seventh Judicial Circuit (Clay County) created by the December 16, 2021, resignation of Judge Janet Sutton, upon her appointment to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District:
There are eight applicants, of whom two indicate they are female and three report being minority applicants. Two applicants work in the private sector; five work in the public sector; and one is employed in both the public and private sectors. The applicants’ average age is 45 years.
Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all eight applicants:
Louis Angles
Paemon L.H. Aramjoo
Corey A. Carter
Timothy J. Flook
Brandon G. Kinney
Karen L. Krauser
Calan T. McConkey
Alisha D. O'Hara
The commission expects to interview applicants beginning at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Clay County Courthouse, 11 South Water Street, Liberty, Missouri. Interviews are open to the public, subject to available seating and compliance with current CDC or local public safety guidelines.
Immediately after the interviews, the commission plans to meet to select the three nominees to send to the governor for consideration. Thereafter, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge in Division 2 of the Seventh Judicial Circuit.
Members of the commission are Cynthia L. Martin, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Kate Noland and James Thompson Jr.; and lay members Lisa Essig and Noel Shull.
Contact person: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of the court
Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District
1300 Oak Street
Kansas City, MO 64106
Kimberly.Boeding@courts.mo.gov
(816) 889-3600