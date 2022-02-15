Candle Maker Coventry Creations Stays Course in the Face of Increasing Inflation

FERNDALE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coventry Creations, the world’s leading intention candle maker, continues to keep prices in check and customers happy as inflation tears through the industry. With rising costs throughout the supply chain, many vendors and suppliers are adjusting prices accordingly. As a result, Coventry Creations has made some organizational and creative cost-saving measures to weather the storm.

As part of its record-breaking growth in 2021, the 30 year old company added key pieces to its leadership team. One of the most impactful additions was Operations Manager and lean manufacturing and quality expert, Charlie Lumley.

Lumley, a manufacturing veteran from the fast-paced and efficiency-obsessed automotive industry, brings much-needed experience in streamlining processes for increased productivity, lower costs, and less waste. Introducing kanban and other system improvements, he has enabled Coventry Creations to keep profit margins steady even as material costs continue to increase.

“The timing worked out perfectly,” said Mr. Lumley. “Coventry Creations was having great success and growing fast. They needed to bring people on to help them better manage that success. I came on board and started reworking our manufacturing process just as inflation started to affect our supply chain. So far our improvements have enabled us to stay several steps ahead.”

“We’re running faster and smoother than ever before,” added Jacki Smith, President and Co-Owner of Coventry Creations. “The changes we’ve made have allowed us to successfully navigate COVID, the global shipping crisis, and now this lingering inflation. Not only have we been able to maintain a healthy bottom line for ourselves, we’ve also been able to help our customers keep their costs down by keeping our prices at or near their pre-pandemic levels.”



About Coventry Creations

Coventry Creations is the most well-known and respected intention candle maker in the world. For nearly 30 years, people have used our candles, oils, sprays, and other magical products as alternative solutions to everyday problems. Located in Ferndale, MI, we make all of our candles by hand using our own expertly formulated recipes and all-natural ingredients. At Coventry Creations, our motto is: No matter your need or challenge, we have a candle for that.

Visit us at: https://coventrycreations.com/