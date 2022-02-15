Decentralized Education (DeEd) Pioneer Acadex Network Raises $1.35m in Private Round Ahead of IDO.
Decentralized Education (DeEd) solution, Acadex Network, has successfully raised $1.35M in an oversubscribed round from leading investors ahead of its IDO.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Acadex Network is unarguably appraised the industry’s foremost decentralized education nexus, exploiting blockchain, metaverse, smart exchange, decentralized finance and NFT to revolutionize global learning and reward excellence. The network poses a decentralized servicing ecosystem, providing a sturdy and secure native chain structure for education and extra curricular learning. This architecture also fulfills tutor-learner relationships, course fee payments, interns’ block development hub, student loans, NFT study certifications, NFT library and study rewards, as well as pioneering integration with the metaverse. Applicably introducing VR domain tutoring (VDT) and VR domain reading (VDR), wherein users engage in live, recorded and custom tutorial pieces facilitated by augmented reality.
The Acadex Ecosystem in its prolific essence, slates to unveil Proof of Knowledge (PoK), initially utilized in a native decentralized study-media platform, Academa. This robust portal links professors, researchers, lecturers, scholars, extra curricular creatives and learners in a meta hub. The AcadFunjies, being the network’s multi-chain NFT creation environment, also introduces NFT freeze, swap, will, copywriting and authentication. Eminently, Acadex looks to foster an environment with on-chain privileges for prospective authors and creatives to rollout more effective educational blockchain technologies.
It is a no-brainer that this Binance Smart Chain based network is a charmer to investors. This is why we are pleased to announce that we just concluded our Private Sale round with $1.35M raised after an exhaustive roller coaster of bidding and lobbying. This buy-in came from a mixed candidacy of some of our esteemed partners, other relevant corporates and a selected pick of individual investors. With 90,000,000 ACDX tokens sold, each investor size allocation was so strategically allotted that worryingly influential holdings or centralized control of the supply per person or corporate is avoided. Hence, preventing any substantial or effective prospective dump. It is for this reason participatory limits were somewhat instituted during the sale, especially with the teeming interests. Nevertheless, all of our seed investors are highly appreciated and esteemed equal.
One of the investors from GPE said,
“It is with great delight and confidence we partner with the members and community of the Acadex Network. Such an effective and transformative leap has been long needed to boost the quality and accessibility of education globally and in the metaverse”.
As seed rounds have been formally concluded, the funds raised in this private sale will be injected to accessorize administrative and marketing campaigns leading to the IDO in late Q1 2022 and also mobilize affairs for smart contract audits. The future is Decentralized Education (DeEd), and it is with excitement we journey into the phase.
Acadex Network
pr@acadex.network
