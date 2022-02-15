Alph Lukau followers set tone for another record of global fasting

Pastor Alph Lukau sets world record with global fasting.

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest count is that around 1.4 Million of Pastor Alph Lukau 's followers globally are said to be fasting along with him . Over a million of Pastor Alph Lukau 's supporters are spread across the USA, Europe, Africa and Asian countries and they have undertaken a 40 days fast that is open to every person of faith despite their denomination, faith and region.The 40 days fasting began on Sunday the 16 of January 2022 until the 24th of February 2022. This period is a time for forgiveness and prayers and around 3.5 million homes tune in to join the fast every evening has seen a rapid increase since the start of the fast.It is a solemn religious observance commemorating the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert, before beginning his public ministry. "We fast for 40 days annually for spiritual empowerment and prophetic alignment in the start of every year. Many great figures in the Bible fasted for 40 days like Moses, Elijah and Jesus himself," stated the Pastor.Testimony reports that all the expectations of his followers are met from those who are fasting are the results are mind blowing. The Pastor has a Facebook subscriber base of 2.3 million followers, 1.7 million Instagram followers and about 1.3 million on YouTube.Says Pastor Alph Lukau, "This 40 days fasting brings deliverance and freedom, teaches you forgiveness, endows a divine elevation, builds strength upon oneself that makes one arise and light will shine on your ways that will guide you to do something new in your life."Pastor Alph Lukau is a renowned author and power televangelist and the founder and General Overseer of Alleluia Ministries International and Alleluia Ministries International Television (AMITV), a 24-hour Christian Satellite Television Channel transmitted around the world has a whooping disciple base of 8 million who tune in to join the fast every evening has seen a rapid increase since the start of the fast.

