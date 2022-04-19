Pastor Alph Lukau's biggest Easter Conference re-kindles great hope across the world

Pastor Alph Lukau at Biggest Easter Service

This year one of the largest 3 days Easter Conference took place at the Alleluia Ministries, South Africa where Pastor Alph Lukau delivered messages of the God.

KELVIN VIEW, SANDTON, SOUTH AFRICA, April 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pastor Alph Lukau never ceases to surprise! And why not? With the blessings of the Almighty, the pastor's following keeps on growing at exponentially! This also proves that there is great hope for the world with skeptics now realizing the truth behind Pastor Alph Lukau 's spiritual discourses that have now crossed boundaries of several countries around the globe.This year, one of the largest 3 days Easter Conference took place at the Alleluia Ministries, Kelvin View in South Africa where Pastor Alph Lukau delivered powerful messages of the God to the attendees for three consecutive days 15th, 16th and 17th of April. Not only was there a physical presence of his vast following spread across South Africa, there was an astounding, record shattering viewership of his address on AMI TV, a never seen before on any of the worldwide broadcast of Christ centered worship and music.Easter Sunday is celebrated as the day of Jesus Christ's resurrection, that is in accordance with the message of the New Testament of the Christian bible. According to the Gospel of John in the New Testament, Mary Magdalene came to the tomb where Jesus was buried and found it empty. An angel told her that Jesus had risen. When word of Jesus Christ’s Resurrection spread among His disciples, they gathered to be one, leaving their difference aside. Today the gathering continues as we come together on Easter Sunday to celebrate our Savior’s victory over death and sin."Yes, Jesus has risen and so is the faith of millions of his followers who have been attending the Easter Conference. It is the victory of the vast following of Alleluia Ministries International as the viewership of our live conference has beaten its previous records. So it is not only my victory, not only a victory of my followers but it is a victory of the world - as Christ has won, So have we ” explained the overwhelmed Pastor Alph Lukau while addressing his millions of followers spread worldwide.During this 3 days conference, the Radical AMI Youth was LIVE in action who are a shining example of the glory of god manifested in youth along with ALSSA. There was a special emphasis on Jesus Christ and his Resurrection. The most important observation of the speeches was that they were followed by all inclusive of all who love Christ, no matter which faith they may belong to.Pastor Alph Lukau is a renowned author and power televangelist and the founder and General Overseer of Alleluia Ministries International and Alleluia Ministries International Television (AMITV), a 24-hour Christian Satellite Television Channel transmitted around the world has a whooping disciple base of 10 million.

Because CHRIST Won