Alph Lukau's Alleluia Ministry turns 21

AMI turns 21

SANDTON, JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alleluia Ministries International, founded by Pastor Alph Lukau in 2002, celebrates its 21st Anniversary at his headquarters in South Africa Grandiosely. Alph Lukau 's ministry marked its celebrations with a Gala Dinner at Sandton Convention Centre where the stars shined down and the city witnessed the presence of galaxy of prominent Politicians, eminent dignitaries, AMI country Leaders and followers from across the globe.The 21st anniversary also marked its presence globally as over 1.8 million people cutting across geographical borders completed the 40 days fast with Pastor Alph Lukau. This 40 days annual fast done for spiritual empowerment and prophetic alignment led by Pastor Alph was undertaken again by millions of followers across continents ,online and offsite who have joined in the last 3 years making him break his last evalangical record.The ministry celebrations witnessed the astounding performance by Radical AMI Youth who are shining examples of the Glory of God manifested in youth followed by Live ordination of Pastors & Bishops. There was a special emphasis on the ministries achievements in the last two decades as more than 20000+ Pastors have graduated and are serving the calling of Christ across continents.Addressing to his 15 million followers worldwide , he reiterated his wow to continue being the servant of God, the ecstatic Pastor simply remarked, “ We celebrate 21 Years of walking with God , 21 years of grace and power, 21 years of faith and dominion and 21 years of ever growing in Jehovah and we are on the path to conquer the world for Christ."About Pastor Alph Lukau :Pastor Alph Lukau is the senior Pastor and General Overseer of Alleluia Ministries International which he has founded in February 2002 in Johannesburg. Known as the apostle of faith Alph Lukau is also a renowned Entrepreneur and power televangelist with hundreds of thousands of men and women under his direct leadership. He is a coach, mentor, father, and leader among leaders to thousands across the globe. Pastor Alph Lukau is followed worldwide for his perfection in service delivery and continues to set excellence in Ministry. Additionally, he is a well-known author and has one of the book “The Rise of the Prophetic Voice” crossing the million sales mark in spirituality genre. He is also an accomplished businessman and is an icon in the market place. He spearheads the AMI television channel that broadcasts via satellite all over Africa and Southern Europe.About Alleluia Ministries International :Alleluia Ministries International is a Bible believing Christian Church, with its foundation rooted on the word of God. Alleluia Ministries International has over 15 million followers and has grown to over 45 churches around the world in the last 21 years.More :Pastor : www.alphlukau.com Ministry: www.alleluiaministries.com Author : www.theriseofthepropheticvoice.com Follow Pastor Alph LukauFacebook : www.facebook.com/alphlukau01 Twitter : www.twitter.com/AlphLukau Instagram: www.instagram.com/alphlukau YouTube : www.youtube.com/c/PastorAlphLukauofficial

AMI Celebration - 21 years