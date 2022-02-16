Creating Lively Fusions of Hip Hop, Colors, and Funky Beats – Virso V Intrigues Fans
Virso V is currently running a raffle to go to the Dominican Republic – a trip for 2 sponsored by Virso V and Godbody OfficialBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virso V is the true embodiment of the quintessential hip hop artist – he has fun making his music, his songs showcase the grandest of parties, he drives yachts and hosts concerts at private villas, and he is very good at his craft. Virso V is an independent artist who is pushing the realms of hip hop music with his own, inventive spin on the genre. His status among his peers is such that he, and everyone else, refers to himself as a ‘god’, and he certainly has the musical prowess and portfolio to back that claim.
Virso V Inc was founded by EJ Williams in Baltimore, Maryland. Early on, EJ and those around him knew that there was something different about him. Since the early 2000s, Virso was doing shows and slowly but surely making progress, however one day he randomly announced that Virso Inc will no longer be in the music business. EJ cited multiple reasons for his decision, the primary one being that people had started to fall short in understanding his message. It was at that moment that Virso knew that he had to do something different. He did not want the keys to his success in the possession of the masses. It was this change in mindset that redirected the orientation of the entire company, and now Virso V Inc spreads its own message, its own way, while building the brand that EJ had envisioned all along.
Currently, Virso V is organizing a raffle for a trip for 2 people to the Dominican Republic, along with a private villa fully sponsored by Godbody Official.
Go to https://godbodyofficial.com/ to explore his music. For interviews, reviews and collaborations, feel free to reach out to the artist via email.
ABOUT
Virso V is an up and coming singer and songwriter who is rapidly making waves in the hip hop scene through his unique, upbeat, and funky rhymes. People find his music to be unparalleled and his confidence and ability to step out of his comfort zone earns him this praise.
