No more restrictions on arrivals from the EU

LITHUANIA, February 14 - As of Tuesday, 15 February, travel restrictions on arrivals to Lithuania from the countries of the European Economic Area will be eased – a negative test result for COVID-19 will not be required even for the unvaccinated and non-recovered travellers. Third-country nationals and legal residents of third countries that have joined the EU Digital COVID Certificate system will be able to enter Lithuania, but those who do not meet the vaccination or recovery criteria will be required to present a negative test result. Foreigners from other countries will be able to enter Lithuania as of 31 March; they will need to submit a document confirming either vaccination, recovery, or a negative test result for COVID-19.

With the changes in place, the unvaccinated and non-recovered travellers from the European Union member states, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, and the Holy See will no longer require testing for COVID-19. The self-isolation requirement for arrivals from EU member states was lifted on 5 February.

As of 15 February, citizens and legal residents of countries that issue and recognise the EU Digital COVID Certificate, namely, Albania, Armenia, the Faroe Islands, Israel, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Montenegro, Lebanon, Moldova, Morocco, New Zealand, Panama, Georgia, El Salvador, Serbia, Singapore, North Macedonia, Taiwan, Thailand, Tunisia, Togo, Turkey, Ukraine, Uruguay, and Cabo Verde, will be able to arrive in Lithuania.

Citizens and legal residents of the aforementioned countries will be no longer required to meet the exemption criteria or obtain a special entry permit, however, testing for COVID-19 will be needed for the following individuals:

• the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or with less than 14 days since the full vaccination against COVID-19; • vaccinated with vaccines that are not recognised in Lithuania; • fully vaccinated more than 270 days ago and without a booster; • having not had COVID-19 for 180 days.

Third country arrivals who do not meet the vaccination and recovery criteria valid in Lithuania will be required to present to the carrier a negative result of a PCR test, taken within 72 hours before the trip, upon boarding a plane, bus, ferry, or other vehicle. Those traveling in a private vehicle may bring along a negative PCR test result or else will need to take a PCR or an antigen test upon arrival in Lithuania; they will have to register for a chargeable test at a health care facility or a laboratory of their choice within 24 hours of their arrival.

The ban on all other third-country nationals and legal residents to enter Lithuania will be in force until 31 March, however, exemptions will continue to apply to persons vaccinated with vaccines recognised in Lithuania (the person must be vaccinated with a booster dose 270 days after the full vaccination), representatives of professions approved by the Government Resolution, and other persons specified in the Resolution. Travelers who do not meet the vaccination or recovery criteria will be required to get a PCR test prior to travel (those arriving in a private vehicle will be required to get a PCR test before the trip or to register for a chargeable PCR or antigen test within 24 hours of their arrival in Lithuania).