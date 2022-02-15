BlackOwned.com Launches Unique Resource to Accelerate Corporate Diversity
February 13, 2022 (San Diego, CA). BlackOwned.com announced availability of it's Ecosystem of Transformation & Opportunity
We are better, stronger and more brilliant together.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackOwned.com today announced general availability of BlackOwned.com Online Ecosystem of Transformation & Opportunity; to include Black Talent Community (BTC), a premier resource to engage, hire and retain motivated and prepared black professionals and creators to substantially improve the sustainability of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives in corporate America.
The promise of DEI in the workforces of corporate America is dependent on cultural fit, authentic communications, and personal accountability. While many business leaders have set a tone of inclusion and advancement from the “top down” and even established programs to “walk the talk”, there have been few learning and development options to solve the “skill gap problem” and empower black professionals to find the comprehensive support they need to take advantage of opportunities to meet companies and business owners who want to engage them for opportunities.
BlackOwned.com fills that gap with a range of services tailored to both the short-term and ongoing needs of black business professionals and creators. It starts with an immersive experience of group coaching, training workshops, virtual summits, conferences and continues with an educational curriculum focused on financial literacy, mental health, entrepreneurial development, and technological aptitude designed to prepare candidates for this next new work world.
This learning and development ecosystem is complemented by the process of matching skill sets to career opportunities and follows through by providing an ongoing resource to address cultural fit and advocacy throughout the company tenure of its community members.
“Our goal is nothing short of reaching the dream we all share”, said Donna Dean, President of BlackOwned.com, “that, from one sustainable source of heritage, hope and legacy, we can nourish ourselves to take on the challenge of closing the gap of generational wealth that exists in most black families today.”
Over the last year, leading companies, such as Microsoft, Google and Citigroup, have publicly embraced the hybrid workplace (with many employees continuing to work from home as the pandemic subsides and participating in a preponderance of virtual meetings) as an everyday configuration. This has put greater emphasis on the successful onboarding of new employees from various ethnic backgrounds so that investments in remote collaboration tools generate the productivity returns that companies expect. BlackOwned.com/Black Talent Community offers Remote Work Engagement Solutions to our Employer Partners to directly address this need.
“We appreciate the trust put in us by our employer partners,” added Quentin Anderson, CEO of BlackOwned.com, “to introduce them to a wealth of motivated and prepared candidates who will strengthen the diversity of their workforce and lead them to a more prosperous and inclusive future. Moreover, because of our ongoing commitment to community support, we are focused, not just on the hiring process, but on supporting diversity transformation and staff retention rates as well.”
The BlackOwned.com company is proud to announce newly appointed , Denise Meridith, Executive Vice President and Edwin Lombard III, President, Global Business, Community & Social Services who have been instrumental in the execution of this transformative work.
BlackOwned.com, Inc./Black Talent Community is also proud to name Accenture as a strategic ally and Cornerstone founding partner. A Grand Opening virtual event, held on Friday, November 5th, featured a keynote address from Karen Pavlin, Managing Director, North America Inclusion and Diversity Leader, Accenture. Video excerpts of the event, which also included remarks by a distinguished panel of black leaders representing black professional, creative and business communities, can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxtCupkk4XLmHGezmTnmyUcmFlZQGfJyt
Open registration for, and access to BlackOwned.com community is available at https://blackowned.com/page/community%20members
Black Professionals, Entrepreneurs and Creators are encouraged to join today.
The candidate services of the Black Talent Community is also available now. Further information about Black Talent Community employer partnerships can be obtained by sending a message to partnerships@blackowned.com.
BlackOwned.com is Is a comprehensive ecosystem that provides transformative learning, development and coaching. We support the entirety of the black professional, entrepreneur & creator's journey.
BlackOwned.com and its flagship online resource, Black Talent Community, assist black professionals, entrepreneurs and creators to empower themselves through education, connection, mentorship & community while offering its hiring partners the ability to gain better workforce diversity and retention, without compromising on quality or authenticity.
