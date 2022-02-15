Submit Release
Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE SECOND SESSION, 2022

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2022

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George K. Muñoz, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Finance) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81679647964 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 816 7964 7964

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 – 1/2 hr after session – Room 322 *C/HB 153     GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND PROJECTS     (CHANDLER) *SB 212     CAPITAL OUTLAY PROJECTS     (RODRIGUEZ) *SB 213     CAPITAL PROJECT REAUTHORIZATIONS     (RODRIGUEZ) SM 30     RESEARCH SCHOOL ADMIN EXPENDITURES     (GONZALES) HB 15     TRIBAL GROSS RECEIPTS RATES     (LOUIS) HB 37     COMMUNITY ENERGY EFFICIENCY DEV BLOCK GRANT     (ORTEZ/STEWART) HB 124     CREATE ADDITIONAL JUDGESHIPS     (BROWN) C/SB 164     INCREASE JUROR COMPENSATION     (SOULES) SB 155     EC DIVERSIFICATION & CLIMATE RESILIENCE FUND     (MUÑOZ)

For public participation or written comments email SFC@nmlegis.gov Sponsors and Experts have 10 minutes to present the bill followed by 15 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Each 15 minutes will be divided by up to ten speakers that may either participate virtually or in-person. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. Written comments must include your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and limit to 300 words or less. All Committee Members will have access to written comments. The DEADLINE is 12 hours prior to meeting time. Agenda items not heard may be rolled over.

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Conservation) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86543845863 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-253-215-8782 Webinar ID: 865 4384 5863

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311 *HB 42     PUBLIC PROJECT REVOLVING FUND PROJECTS     (HERRERA) C/HB 164     URANIUM MINE CLEANUP     (SARIÑANA/STEINBORN) HJM 1     CONSIDER DROUGHT IN FEDERAL AG POLICY     (ZAMORA)

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon D. Pinto, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87300724547 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 873 0072 4547

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 – 10:00 a.m. or 1 hr before session – 303 CS/HB 134     REINSTITUTE SPORTS AUTHORITY     (MAESTAS/O’NEILL)

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Rules) For public participation click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86412647187 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-253-215-8782 Webinar ID: 864 1264 7187

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321 CONFIRMATIONS: JANICE BACA ARGABRIGHT     Appointment, Colonias Infrastructure Board     (BACA) MARY KAY PAPEN     Appointment, Colonias Infrastructure Board     (STEWART) SARAH BOISVERT     Appointment,NEW MEXICO BIOSCIENCE AUTHORITY     (WIRTH) PAUL M. LAUR     Appointment, NEW MEXICO BIOSCIENCE AUTHORITY     (STEWART) DR. PRISCA TIASSE     Appointment, NEW MEXICO BIOSCIENCE AUTHORITY     (STEWART)

HJR 1     PUBLIC ASSISTANCE FOR HOUSEHOLD SVCS., CA     (ALLISON) SM 20     CHILDREN’S CODE REFORM TASK FORCE     (LOPEZ) SM 26     STUDY LONG-TERM CARE INSURANCE     (KERNAN)

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo, Jr., Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Tax, Business and Transportation) For public participation click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84895112616 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 848 9511 2616

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 – 1/2 hr after session – Room 321 HB 71     LIMIT PROPERTY TAX VALUATION INCREASE     (McQUEEN) HB 102     ENTITY-LEVEL TAX INCOME & PAYMENT     (CADENA) HB 104     VENTURE CAPITAL PROGRAM ACT     (DIXON/HICKEY) HB 144     COMMERCIAL DRIVER’S LICENSE REQUIREMENTS     (RUBIO) HB 148     SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY LOAN APPLICATIONS     (DOW) HB 171     RURAL AIR SVC. ENHANCEMENT GRANT CHANGES     (HOCHMAN-VIGIL/GONZALES)

