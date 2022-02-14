Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Galindo To State Board For Educator Certification

TEXAS, February 14 - February 14, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Cristina Galindo to the State Board for Educator Certification for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The board develops certification and continuing education requirements and standards of conduct for public school teachers.

Cristina Galindo of Houston is an Advanced/Honors English I teacher at the Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and was previously an ELA Gifted and Talented teacher at Hamilton Middle School. She is a Continuing Catholic Education Pre-K and Kindergarten teacher for the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and a science teacher for Mad Hatter Summer Camps. Galindo received a Bachelor of Arts in Education with a Minor in Philosophy from the University of St. Thomas and a Master of Education in Educational Psychology – Creativity and Cognition from Texas A&M University.

