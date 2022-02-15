RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Program Analyst (Economic Intelligence and Interagency)

Agency Title: Program Analyst (Economic Intelligence and Interagency) Job ID: 15986 Open To: Public Open Period: 02/14/2022- 02/24/2022

Overview: The District of Columbia’s Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. More information is available on DMPED’s website at dmped.dc.gov. DMPED is seeking a Program Analyst for its Economic Intelligence and Interagency (EIIA) unit. The EIIA team is responsible for providing analytical insight to inform economic development strategies, decisions, and data-driven policymaking. The team also manages key interagency relationships and projects to advance affordable housing, economic mobility, and overall economic recovery and growth strategy for DMPED.

Position Description: The Program Analyst will lead and support key interagency projects and provide ongoing relevant data and policy analysis as needed. A successful Program Analyst should be comfortable working both within a small team and taking initiative to manage and complete independent projects.

Specific responsibilities include:

Managing a portfolio of policy-based and data-oriented projects.

Working with the Director of Interagency Initiatives and staff in the EIIA team and at DMPED on initiatives to advance an equitable economic recovery and encourage resident economic mobility.

Supporting the compilation of DMPED’s annual budget submission and day-to-day stewardship of DMPED’s operating budget.

Performing high-priority data analysis and research projects to inform economic development policy, programs, and decisions.

Representing DMPED on interagency working groups at the intersection of data and policy, with a specific focus on the investment strategies for recent federal funding for COVID-19 economic recovery and infrastructure.

Participate in the conceptualization, design, refinement, and implementation of DMPED strategic initiatives and programs.

Experience/Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in policy, economics, pubic affairs, urban planning, or related field required; Master’s degree in policy, economics, public affairs, urban planning, or related field preferred.

At least 4-6 years work experience in public policy or related fields.

Experience working on economic development and related policy in the District of Columbia preferred; familiarity with DC programs preferred.

Demonstrated ability to manage projects from conception to completion.

Desire to leverage skills to serve the public interest and support local economic and community development required.

Candidate must be a self-starter and outcomes-driven, with demonstrated experience with managing stakeholders. Ideal candidate will have an entrepreneurial spirit and ability to connect projects to overarching institutional priorities and strategies.

Ability to communicate succinct, compelling insights from research and their relevance to agency decisions across various mediums, including verbal, written and digital formats.

Advanced experience with Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, and with relational databases.

Strong analytical skills and ability to interpret and communicate data.

Salary: This position is a grade 13 on the District government’s career service salary scale. The salary ranges from $89,457, - $115,262, based on funding. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors including years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons and agency organizational structure.

Application Process: This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position:

If you are having technical issues, please contact DCHR at (202) 442-9700.