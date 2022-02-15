Elite Solar Energy, A Solar Installation Partner Launches 2022
Elite Solar Energy is one of the fastest growing solar panel installation partners in the USA.GLENDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Solar Energy is one of the fastest growing solar panel installation partners in the USA. Our elite team of Solar Advisors and network of the leading installers in each state gives us unparalleled advantages on quality, price, financing options, and installation times. We also give the clients another layer of oversight and protection on their solar panel installations making sure installs are on time and warranties are kept.
We pride our self on creating real value for our clients by getting them all the information they need about going solar and then protecting them throughout the process. There are many fly by night solar companies giving people super low prices and then disappearing in 6 months. We put an end to this by oversight and legal protection for our clients. Making sure installation go smoothly and on time. We make sure the warranty and services are held up for the agreed amount of time.
If you are thinking about switching over to solar Elite Solar Energy is the best choice because our unique system is based on education of our clients not on selling them. We give them the ins and outs of everything involved with installing solar on their home our business.
The whole processes is simplified for the client:
Step 1: Multiple Virtual Meetings - We discover how much energy is being used and schematics of their roof layout and type of roof composition. In our meetings we go over all questions they have and then walk them through all details and process that happens behind the scenes. We create a rendering of how their panels will be laid out on their homes and discuss financing options.
Step 2: Site Survey - After we agree that the proposal is a great fit for everyone a solar installer comes out to the house to document and approve the layout. He will check the electric panels in the home and the rafters and condition of the roof. This 2-hour inspection will green light the project to start.
Step 3: Permitting and Approvals- Don’t be intimidated by this step when you have Elite Solar Energy on your side. Once we are in this phase, We will take care of all the necessary paperwork, permitting, handling of materials, and finalization of the project. You just sit back, relax, and enjoy your journey towards energy independence as our California solar power installers handle the paperwork!
Step 4: Installation- With consistent updates and an open line of communication, we keep your installation date on time. Installations can take 1-3 days depending on the system size. Your project will start with minimal disruption to your everyday life and be installed correctly and promptly.
Step 5: Turn On The Power- It is time to flip the switch and begin enjoying the renewable energy collected from your new solar panels. The client is now enjoying owning their power.
It has never been a better time to switch over to solar power with a massive 26% Federal Tax Incentive, where you get 26% off the total price of your system by way of a Federal Tax Incentive. Along with the Federal incentive each state and/or counties have separate Rebate programs that are in addition to the Tax credit. These vary per location but usually are a fixed dollar amount taken off the cost of the system installed.
If you are interested to learn more come on over to our website or give us a call and find out why we are one of the fastest growing solar companies in the USA.
