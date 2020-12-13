Khronix a Hemp Cannabis and CBD Brand Launches December 01, 2020
Khronix is a cannabis brand that embodies freedom and supplies the nation with high potency CBD productsSANTEE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Khronix is a cannabis brand that embodies freedom.
Freedom of self-expression, freedom from persecution while using cannabis and freedom from chronic pain and inflammation.
We put every ounce of our energy into making first class products that help support and motivate people through their lives. Whether it is to relax, socialize, mend, or stay healthy.
We believe in the healing powers of cannabis and we built Khronix to stay true to the intrinsic nature of the plant.
Khronix is an agent for social good, we are a socially responsible company that has built community support into our business. Not only from a bottom-line percentage of profits, but also in the donation of our time and energy into valuable community initiatives. It is in our nature to be a woven community that denounces oppression and builds personal freedoms in all areas of life. Khronix is proud to be a piece of this movement.
So what does hemp cannabis have to do with marijuana?
One it is the same plant just without THC and It is the first step in legalizing cannabis in all forms across the USA and Khronix wants to show the world how positive a cannabis company can be.
Khronix was not formed by a large corporation or have backers on wall street. No, we have started from the hills of Northern California. We have spent decades in the industry and watched as many of our friend had their lively hood stripped and be made a criminal by growing and distributing a healing plant. We are excited about building a business for all, that is fully legal, and can bring cannabis to the masses, to really make a positive impact on society.
What does Khronix sell? How about our products?
Khronix has a wide range of innovative and powerful products, we are pursuing product lines than are not as well known like CBDa and CBGa products as well as Hemp Shisha and Hemp Smokable Concentrates.
Our line of tinctures and edibles are manufactured in a GMP certified facility and all products are third party tested for pesticides heavy metals and potency. All flower and extracts come from partner farms that follow organic practices in California and Oregon.
Our Products
• CBD Hemp Flower
• CBG Hemp Flower
• Hemp Flower Prerolls CBD and CBG
• CBD Tinctures
• Nano CBD Tinctures
• CBDa Tinctures
• CBD, CBDa, CBG & CBGa Shatter and waxes
• CBD and CBG Terpsolate
• CBD and CBG Hash
• Hemp Flower Shisha
• CBD, and CBDa Roll on Topicals
• CBD Massage Oils for Relaxing
• Khronix Apparel
Khronix plans to grow and grow; our passion and determination are second to none. We are a brand you can rely on for quality, high potency products and a company that you can get behind in supporting. You can feel good about buying from Khronix because we are not pillaging for profits but creating an company dedicated to social change and community support.
Check out online or follow us on insta.
https://khronixflower.com/
https://www.instagram.com/khronix_flower/
Email: canna@khronixflower.com
Phone: 1-833-KHRONIX
Bryan Schwartz
Khronix
+1 4156527450
