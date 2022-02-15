Looking for Your Salon Home? Vanity Hair Studio is Now Hiring
With an unshakeable team and outstanding clients, you can find your forever salon home.SHORELINE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanity Hair Studio is now offering 2 full, or 3 part-time positions to suit your needs. Compensation is 50% commission for services, 10% commission on retail, generous quarterly and year-end bonus opportunities, PTO accrual, and a 401K. Full-time employees are also eligible for health insurance through the company. Vanity Hair Studio is very active, so be prepared to receive a full schedule upon starting!
Don’t be hesitant to apply if you’re still seeking further education, new hires are offered ample opportunity for continuing education from top educators such as Wella and R&Co, as well as an "allowance" for other education opportunities of your choosing. After 90 days of employment and a positive review, you will receive a $1,000 signing bonus.
So what are you waiting for, apply now to join a tight-knit team, and begin your journey with a salon that wants to see you thrive. Please include your resume and cover letter with your inquiry.
About Vanity Hair Studio
Vanity Hair Studio opened in April of 2014 with a mission to exemplify excellence in hair design and service. They provide top-tier styling, cut, and coloring, as well as high-quality products for all your personal needs.
Vanity prides themselves on their dedication to detail, ensuring that every client leaves with the style they were looking for. They understand the importance of personal expression and are eager to help you achieve that with your hair. Vanity Stylists are committed to growing together and working toward a common goal of making Shoreline beautiful.
Do you have the same ambition? Apply today!
