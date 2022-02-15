Emerging Rock Artist, Mark and the Tiger, Releases Brand New Single, 'The La La Song.'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging rock artist, Mark and the Tiger, is here with his brand new single, ‘The La La Song’. This is the first single in a long line of upcoming releases from Mark and the Tiger. It is the third song off of the upcoming album- a concept piece based on the mono-myth paradigm developed by Joseph Campbell. When you listen to it start to finish, the album takes you on the hero’s journey. This song is the part of the journey where the hero is introduced to the deity or mentor type figure that helps them on their quest. Through his thoughtful and masterfully crafted music, Mark and the Tiger is inspiring audiences around the world.

Originally from Maine, Mark has lived in Los Angeles for the past 10 years and has spent that time discovering who he is as an artist and what that means for his music. His debut EP “Little Adventures'' is a showcase of that journey. Each song representing a different piece of the puzzle and another layer to what will ultimately become Mark and the Tiger. His upcoming album, “The Hero’s Journey”, was recorded at Revolver Recordings in Los Angeles with the Grammy Award winning producer, Mikal Blue, and is set to arrive in 2022. It is the amalgamation of all his past work. A musical trip through Mark’s own Hero’s Journey.

With equal parts Folk music, Pop, and Rock & Roll, Mark’s music is a celebration of storytelling. This is a world that encourages its listeners to open up about their experiences: hardships and triumphs. Through his music, Mark opens up about his own experiences as a human being trying to understand themselves and their place in the world.

Catch up with Mark and the Tiger on his socials, and keep up with all of his upcoming work on his website!