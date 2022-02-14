Route 4019 Mt. Royal Boulevard Closure Begins Thursday in Hampton Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing drainage improvement work on Mt. Royal Boulevard (Route 4019) in Hampton Township, Allegheny County, will begin Thursday, February 17 weather permitting.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, an around-the-clock closure will occur on Mt. Royal Boulevard between Duncan Avenue and Park View Lane through mid-March. Crews will conduct drainage improvements including cross pipe, parallel pipe, and inlet replacement. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

North of the Closure

From Mt. Royal Boulevard, take Duncan Avenue eastbound

Turn right onto Route 8

Turn right onto Elfinwild Road

Follow Elfinwild Road to Mt. Royal Boulevard

End Detour

South of the Closure

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004

