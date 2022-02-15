Glassbox Appoints Veteran Software Sales Leader Gabriela Koren as Chief Revenue Officer
Koren to lead commercial efforts to accelerate Glassbox enterprise growth in key vertical industries and new geographiesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glassbox (TASE:GLBX), the leading digital experience analytics platform for web and mobile applications, today announced the appointment of Gabriela (Gaby) Koren as its global Chief Revenue Officer. In her previous role, Koren served as Glassbox’s General Manager for the Americas region. With over 20 years of sales and leadership experience, Koren brings an impressive track record of international success to contribute towards Glassbox’s growth initiatives in 2022. Koren will be responsible for increasing revenue and market share in core and emerging markets while further optimizing operations.
“I could not be more excited to have Gaby lead our global enterprise sales efforts,” said Yaron Morgenstern, CEO of Glassbox. “In the last two years, Glassbox has experienced dramatic business growth, including key acquisitions and partnerships. Gaby has been an integral part of this success. Her proven leadership abilities along with her experience in the digital experience market, working with some of the world’s biggest brands, will help us reach even greater heights.”
Since joining Glassbox in 2019, Koren has significantly grown the Americas business by greatly expanding the number of new customers, partners and employees in the region. Prior to Glassbox, she was VP of Americas at Twiggle, a leader of artificial intelligence in the online retail space. Before that, Koren held executive sales positions and drove exponential growth at Panaya, Radvision and NICE Systems. Koren also brings vast international experience having lived and worked in South America, Asia and North America.
“I am honored to take on this expanded role, as well as serve as an example of the great career development opportunities available at Glassbox,” said Koren. “Being a part of a high-growth SaaS company that is fundamentally changing the way people experience their digital world is an opportunity of a lifetime. I am proud of what we have achieved, but more excited about what is yet to come.”
Koren’s appointment takes place during a period of increased momentum and industry recognition for Glassbox. In 2021, Glassbox experienced triple-digit growth in new customer annual recurring revenue (ARR) and was most recently recognized by G2 in its 2022 Best Software Awards.
About Glassbox:
Glassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our digital experience analytics platform works in real-time across mobile apps and the web to accelerate loyalty and growth. Through AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox enables teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements from a single collaborative system. From IT and product management to marketing and compliance, teams can understand user struggles, visualize the customer journey and optimize every step. Hundreds of enterprises across multiple industries have chosen Glassbox for easy, secure and private cloud-based deployments. www.glassbox.com
Kat Aronofsky
Matter Communications
