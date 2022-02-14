MDH announces adjustments to COVID-19 community testing network

News Release Feb. 14, 2022

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and its testing partners are adjusting the state’s free COVID-19 community testing network to ensure continued access to testing even as demand decreases with the Omicron wave receding.

The following sites will see changes in the days ahead:

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport testing site has resumed accepting walk-ins, though appointments are recommended.

The federally operated testing site at the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will close as scheduled on Feb. 14. MDH has secured the federal testing team for an additional three weeks, and it will take over the testing site at the Anoka Armory beginning Feb. 16 and ending March 8. As of Feb. 16, the Anoka site will offer nasal swab PCR testing instead of saliva PCR testing. It will also offer limited rapid testing.

Minnesotans can visit COVID-19 Community Testing Sites to find dates, times, and addresses for the state’s two dozen free community testing sites, and to make an appointment.

“Testing continues to be an important tool for Minnesotans even as our case growth slows following the Omicron wave,” said Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “Our community testing network will continue to provide free testing to Minnesotans across the state to help them stay safe and prevent transmission. I’m grateful to our many partners, including the Minnesota National Guard, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, MnDOT, the federal government, and others for hosting and operating testing sites and making it easier for Minnesotans to access this important resource.”

How Minnesotans can get a COVID-19 test:

How Minnesotans can get their free shot:

Use the state’s Vaccine Locator Map to find vaccine providers near you.

Check for vaccine appointments at Vaccines.gov, where you can search for appointments by vaccine type (e.g., Pfizer).

Contact your or your child’s primary health care provider or a local pharmacy.

Walk in to or make an appointment at one of Minnesota’s COVID-19 Community Vaccination sites.

Watch for vaccination clinics being offered at schools or other community locations around Minnesota.

Questions about COVID-19:

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline: 1-833-431-2053, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

-MDH-

COVID-19 Public Hotline: For questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, call 1-833-431-2053, Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mental Health Crisis Line - Call: **CRISIS (**274747)