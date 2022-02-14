Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3000476

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss

STATION: VSP – Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 02/14/2022 at 1439 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 313 E – Sunderland, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

ACCUSED: Dorothy B. Wickenheisser

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the date and time above, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle complaint on U.S. Route 7 in the Town of Dorset, Vermont. Troopers responded to the area and located the vehicle matching the description provided by the complainant. The vehicle exited U.S. Route 7 onto VT RT 313 E in the Town of Sunderland, Vermont. Troopers observed a motor vehicle infraction and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Dorothy B. Wickenheisser, 37, from Arlington, Vermont. While speaking with the operator, several indicators of impairment were observed. Wickenheisser was subsequently screened for suspicion of driving under the influence. Based on the observations, Wickenheisser was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants. Wickenheisser was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing and was released with a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 02/28/2022 at 8:15 A.M. to answer the charge of DUI Refusal.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/28/22 at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Refused image

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.