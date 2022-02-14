Pelosi Statement on Four Years Since Parkland Shooting  

Washington, D.C. — Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement to mark four years since the shooting in Parkland, Florida at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School: “Four years ago, seventeen beautiful souls were murdered in a senseless act of terror at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — tearing loved ones from their families and robbing a community of students, friends and mentors. As Americans continue to mourn this enormous loss, we also continue the fight to honor their memory and ensure that no family ever again endures such a senseless tragedy. “Yet, even now, an average of 106 people are shot and killed across the United States every day – including 5 precious children. That is why House Democrats have taken action to save lives and keep weapons out of dangerous hands, passing the Bipartisan Background Checks Act and the Enhanced Background Checks Act: commonsense bills that will prevent violent offenders from circumventing background checks and close the Charleston loophole. As we call on the Senate to finally send this overdue legislation to the President’s desk, House Democrats will continue standing up and speaking out with the countless young people across the nation who have rallied together to March For Our Lives and demand an end to the bloodshed. “Every child has the fundamental right to reach for their dreams, without fearing for their lives. As we mark this day of solemn remembrance, and every day, let us renew our commitment to ending the horrors of gun violence, restoring safety to our schools, workplaces and houses of worship, and building a world of peace for generations to come.” # # #