Submit Release
News Search

There were 647 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,681 in the last 365 days.

More about Man Arrested in Cordele Homicide Investigation

Cordele, GA (February 14, 2022)The GBI is assisting the Cordele Police Department with a death investigation. Ricardo Lozano, 51, of Cordele, GA, was arrested by Cordele Police Officers in connection with the death of Richard King, also of Cordele, GA, and charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of Firearm or Knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m. on February 7, 2022, the Cordele Police Department was called to the 700 block of Schley Avenue in Cordele, GA about a fight that ended with a stabbing. King was taken to the hospital for treatment where he later died.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

You just read:

More about Man Arrested in Cordele Homicide Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.