More about Man Arrested in Cordele Homicide Investigation

Cordele, GA (February 14, 2022) – The GBI is assisting the Cordele Police Department with a death investigation. Ricardo Lozano, 51, of Cordele, GA, was arrested by Cordele Police Officers in connection with the death of Richard King, also of Cordele, GA, and charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of Firearm or Knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m. on February 7, 2022, the Cordele Police Department was called to the 700 block of Schley Avenue in Cordele, GA about a fight that ended with a stabbing. King was taken to the hospital for treatment where he later died.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.