Let’s Talk Womxn to Host Chicago Restaurant Week Kick Off in Honor of International Women’s Day

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES , February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of International Women's Day, Let’s Talk Womxn Chicago (LTWC) will collaborate with Choose Chicago on an exciting event to kick off Chicago Restaurant Week. Join twenty five leading female restaurateurs and 600+ attendees on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 6p–8p at Morgan Manufacturing (401 N Morgan St) to experience an evening of world class dining, cocktails, connection and dancing. The "Let's Talk & Celebrate" event will offer ticket holders twenty five chef stations, “power cocktails” and a panel talk featuring local LTWC entrepreneurs. DJ Megan Taylor will provide the music to move to, and guests will feast on delicious fare and cocktails from the following Chicago establishments: Antique Taco, A Taste of the Philippines, Bistronomic, Bittersweet, Brindille, Casa Yari, Chocolat Uzma, Demera, Eden, Exquisite 501, Forastero, Frontera, Justice of the Pies, Kasama, Lyfe Kitchen, Mi Tocaya Antojeria, Moe's Cantina, Nakorn, Prairie Grass Cafe, Pretty Cool Ice Cream, Saigon Sisters, Savory Crust, The Dandy Crown, Vermilion and Volition Tea.

Guests unable to attend the event in person can opt to order a five course tasting featuring one dish from five different Let's Talk Womxn Chicago restaurants for $70. This special event is one celebration of many Let’s Talk Womxn (National) “Let’s Talk & Celebrate” events scheduled in cities across the United States – each happening on March 8, 2022 in Seattle, Boston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Greater NY, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Miami, Minneapolis, Houston and Milwaukee. To learn more about LTW’s nationwide action-led movement of 600+ women entrepreneurs and the Let's Talk Change Women's Summit on March 1, 2022, visit www.letstalkwomxn.com.

Tickets to the March 8, 2022 event at Morgan Manufacturing are $150 per person and can be purchased at www.exploretock.com/letstalkchicagowomxn. Attendees must show proof of vaccination to attend. Visit the link above to order the five course tasting via Tock for takeout or delivery for $70.

