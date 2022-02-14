Massachusetts Woman Strikes Groomer with Snowmobile in Gorham

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Levi Frye Region 1 Office, Lancaster, NH 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 February 14, 2022

Gorham, NH – On Sunday, February 13, 2022, at approximately 3:15 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified by NH State Police of a crash involving a snowmobile and trail groomer on Corridor 19 in the town of Gorham.

A Conservation Officer responded to the scene on snowmobile to assist the parties involved. Upon arrival at the scene, the officer identified the involved parties and determined that no injuries had occurred to either operator.

The operator of the groomer was identified as Stephen Sheridan, 63, of Gorham, NH. The operator of the snowmobile was identified as Christine Lloyd, 41, of Auburn, Massachusetts.

During the course of an interview with both parties, it was determined that Sheridan was driving the groomer for the local snowmobile club on a hilly section of Corridor 19 on the right-hand side of the trail.

While riding towards the groomer in the opposite direction, Lloyd and her riding partner came over a small hill at a high rate of speed. Lloyd’s riding partner, who was in front, was able to slow his machine down enough to go to the side of the groomer safely and stop.

Lloyd came over the top of the hill and saw both the groomer and other snowmobile stopped in the trail and tried to stop her machine to avoid striking the groomer. Lloyd was unable to do so, so she jumped off her machine prior to it striking the groomer. Her empty machine struck the groomer’s snow blade. Fortunately, Lloyd was uninjured in the crash.

An investigation confirmed what witnesses and the parties involved stated. It was determined that inattention and unreasonable speed for the combined conditions were the contributing factors in the crash. Lloyd was issued a summons for unreasonable speed.