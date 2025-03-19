Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,179 in the last 365 days.

Public comment period for 2025-2027 peregrine falcon take season setting is now open

Idaho Fish and Game is collecting public input on the proposed 2025-27 seasons for the take of peregrine falcons from the wild for falconry purposes.

Falconers and other interested parties have until March 25 to provide input. The final take season will be set by the Fish and Game Commission at their May Commission meeting in Idaho Falls.

Since 2013, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission has adopted regulations allowing the take of two peregrine falcons for falconry, annually. The proposed peregrine falcon take season includes two peregrine falcon capture permits:

  • One statewide permit (nesting or juvenile peregrine falcon)
  • One permit (limited to nestling take only in Lemhi and Custer counties) or a juvenile statewide

Falconers interested in providing input can do so here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Public comment period for 2025-2027 peregrine falcon take season setting is now open

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more