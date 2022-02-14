Submit Release
News Search

There were 597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,629 in the last 365 days.

Shed antler and horn hunting remains closed until May 1

Green River -

Green River office managers Sheila Deinhardt  and Jackie Watson want to remind you about the annual shed antler and horn gathering closure which covers much of southern and western Wyoming.  The closure is in effect annually in order to protect big game animals on their winter ranges.  

A Wyoming Game and Fish Commission regulation prohibits anyone from collecting shed antlers or horns on public lands west of the Continental Divide, excluding the Great Divide Basin and some land west of Laramie, from Jan. 1 through 6 a.m. May 1 of each year. A map of the closure area is available online and the boundaries are detailed within the regulation.

To report shed antler or horn collection violations call the STOP Poaching Hotline at 1-877-943-3847 (1-877-WGFD-TIP) or text keyword WGFD and message to TIP411 (847-411). Violations may also be reported online at the Game and Fish website.

 

- WGFD -

 

You just read:

Shed antler and horn hunting remains closed until May 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.