Must High-Tech Expo announces Embedded Day event to explore the Identity industry Trends and Innovations in 2022.
We organize Embedded Day event to bring together professionals, engineers, innovators, influencers, to explore technology trends and innovations in 2022.
“We have performed 3 events in 2022 with hundreds of attendees and tens of speakers but the most important thing is the interactivity and transactions that we succeeded to create within our community.”PARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Embedded system is a combination of hardware (MCU, APU, ASIC, PMIC, FPGA, DSP,..) and software (OS, Middleware, ..) to meet the requirement of Applications such as Automotive, Communication, Consumer electronics, Industrial, Healthcare,.. for specific electronic systems. In this embedded systems conference, we will span the last trends and the most impactful technologies in embedded bringing innovations to applications: AI, cybersecurity, System -On-Chip and ULP as well as identify requirements on the advanced embedded systems design and deployment.
— Anne Presson, Must High-Tech Expo Director.
We will deep dive and explore the latest trends and innovations on the Embedded Systems market from the latest innovations in chips and system integration to IoT devices management solutions.
Among the speakers, you will meet technology leaders of the Embedded Systems industry as well as most recognized startups with disruptive technologies.
To learn about the event speakers and attendees, please visit our LinkedIn event page
https://www.linkedin.com/events/embeddedday6854708428045082624/
The conferences will be online and hosted by Must High-Tech Expo, a digital venue and B2B Metaverse that aims to be the first global, effective, and trusted way to create a community of reliable organizations that are part of the high-tech value chain.
To visit our B2B High-Tech digital venue and B2B metaverse
https://net-must.com/join-exhibition?uid=8d7f929d-34cd-4bb7-9db6-9e7c4a41c8ab
“We have already performed 3 events in 2022 with hundreds of attendees and tens of speakers but the most important thing is the interactivity and transactions that we succeeded to create within our community. In addition, our program “The Show Must Go On” will help the community staying connected and active during the whole year! Continuity is important in any B2B relationship.” Said Anne Presson, Must High-Tech Expo Director.
Everyone can also ask questions during the sessions on the session chat or Twitter using the hashtag #askmusthightechexpo.
To register as visitor for free
https://net-must.com/exhibition/51/event/cb645334-1389-4244-910c-52dcf4142291
Limited seating in the discussion panel will be available for media who would like to join our online conference stage and participate to the Virtual Press Room content and interviews. Media are invited to send an email to must-marketing@net-must.com .
To load Must High-Tech Expo APP, https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.netmust.netmust&hl=fr&gl=US
@Must High tech Expo
Must High-Tech Expo aims to be the global, effective and trusted way to create a community of reliable organizations that are part of the hightech value chain. It is an All-In-One DBE (Digital Business Ecosystem) platform, enabling high-tech companies to connect, matchmake, network, socialize, exhibit and showcase products.
Marva Okili
Must
665919991 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
[Teaser] Embedded Day February 23, 2022