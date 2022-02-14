Submit Release
Natural Resource Commission to meet Feb. 10

Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m., on Feb. 10. The meeting is open to the public.

The public may participate via teleconference option either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco-mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen and Tammi Kircher. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Feb. 10 meeting.

  • Approval of Agenda
  • Consent Agenda
    • *Contract with Leroy Jensen Farms, LLC (IHAP)
    • *Public Land Management Project: Renewal of Chapter 17 Lease No. 60-R
  • Approve Minutes of Jan. 19 Meeting
  • Director’s Remarks
  • Division Administrator’s Remarks
  • Donations
  • Chapter 35 – Fish Habitat Promotion for County Conservation Board Grant Recommendations
  • *Contract with Leroy Jensen Farms, LLC (IHAP)
  • Chapter 23 – Wildlife Habitat Promotion with Local Entities Program Grant Recommendations
  • Contract with Iowa State University (Species of Greatest Conservation Need maps)
  • Contract with Iowa State University (turtle monitoring)
  • Contract with Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (acoustic bat monitoring)
  • Contract with Iowa State University (acoustic bat monitoring)
  • Chapter 30 - Waters Cost-Share and Grants Program, Water Trails Development Program Grant Recommendations
  • *Public Land Management Project: Renewal of Chapter 17 Lease No. 60-R
  • Public Land Acquisition Projects
    • Big Wall Lake Wildlife Management Area (WMA), Wright County – Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF)
    • Pilot Knob WMA, Worth County – Pheasants Forever, Inc.
    • Heritage Hills WMA, Madison County - INHF
    • Heritage Hills WMA, Clarke County - INHF
    • Big Marsh WMA, Butler County – Sam Klinkenborg
    • South Pine Creek WMA, Winneshiek County – Edward & Bronwyn Wilson
    • Lake Keomah State Park, Mahaska County – Sytsma
  • Construction – Small Projects
  • Construction Change Order with MLS Landscape & Design, Inc. (Stone State Park)
  • Construction – Large Projects
  • Black Hawk Lake, Hydraulic Dredging – Sac County
  • Koszta Access WMA, Roadway Stabilization - Iowa County
  • Lake Ahquabi State Park, Campground Reconstruction – Warren County
  • Big Creek State Park, Parking Lots – Polk County
  • Pine Lake State Park, Beach Tunnel Repair – Hardin County
  • Contract with the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs
  • General Discussion
    • NRC Discussion of Administrative Law Judge Case(s)

Next meeting, March 10, in Polk County

For a complete agenda, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc

