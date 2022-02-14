Submit Release
PennDOT Announces Webpage for Layton Bridge Projects 

​Uniontown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view our webpage containing updates on the Layton Bridge Preservation Project and Bridge Replacement Project located on Route 4038 in Perry Township, Fayette County. 

There are two projects upcoming for the Layton Bridge that carries Layton Road (Route 4038) over the Youghiogheny River and River Trail in Perry Township, Fayette County. The first project is a preservation project on the bridge and tunnel.  The second project includes the proposed replacement of the Layton Bridge as well as work on the single-span, single-lane bridge carrying Layton Road over Washington Run, and the associated roadway connecting these two structures.  Both bridges were originally designed and utilized by a railroad. 

To access the webpage, please visit www.PennDOT.gov/District12 and click on the “Construction Projects and Roadwork” link, then select the “Layton Bridge Project” tile. 

Those unable to access the information online may contact PennDOT Project Manager Troy Pritts, at tpritts@pa.gov or 724.415.2401.  

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/pittsburghpenndot  

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov 

