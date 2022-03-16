Artificial Intelligence Company Joins the BIONIC Consortium to Combat Misinformation and Disinformation

80 percent of consumers reported personally receiving fake news

Adversarial Influence Operations is a big challenge in the 21 Century, and we are honored to contribute to the mission of the BIONIC initiative” — Eric Adolphe

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Antonio, TX, March 23, 2022– Forward Edge AI, Inc. – announced the company has joined the Bowie State University Influence Operations National Innovation Center (BIONIC) initiative which is aimed at countering misinformation and disinformation and associated negative consequences.

BIONIC includes strategic partners: The Maryland Center at Bowie State University a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) based in Bowie, Maryland, TDX Corporation, an Alaskan Native Corporation based in Oahu, Hawaii, the Greer Institute for Leadership and Innovation, a minority-owned small business nonprofit located in the Washington D.C., and Nine Twelve Institute, a small business nonprofit headquartered in Indiana.

The goal of the BIONIC initiative is to leverage research in Artificial Intelligence, Publicly Available Information, and cognitive/human behavioral sciences to combat dangerous misinformation, disinformation, and mal-information campaigns.

“Artificial Intelligence generated misinformation and disinformation is being weaponized against Americans and threatening our civil liberties. Adversarial Influence Operations is a big challenge in the 21 Century, and we are honored to contribute to the mission of BIONIC,” said Eric Adolphe, CEO and cofounder of Forward Edge-AI. Mr. Adolphe further noted, “We are also committed to eliminating bias and addressing diversity and inclusion in AI. We look forward to working with the students and faculty of BSU to establish internships and career opportunities in emerging technologies such as AI and Blockchain.

****

Forward Edge-AI:

Since its founding, the goal of Forward Edge AI, Inc. is to become the dominant player in Artificial Intelligence and lead the revolution in augmenting technology with human intelligence.

