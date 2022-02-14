Wascana Centre Update to Pedestrian Roads

CANADA, February 14 - Released on February 14, 2022

The Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) thanks families who visited Wascana Centre to enjoy the park and its free activities during the first-ever Regina Frost Festival.

Converting streets within the park to pedestrian use ensured a safe and enjoyable experience for all who participated.

Starting Monday, February 14, the barricades will be re-positioned to continue ensuring the safety of all visitors to Wascana Centre while also providing additional access for vehicles and parking.

"Pedestrian and traffic safety remain a top priority for us," Provincial Capital Commission Acting CEO Ryan Whippler said. "We're encouraged by the success of these safety measures throughout Frost. Today's update will continue to ensure families and visitors can get outside and enjoy winter at the park, including the new skating rink on Wascana Lake."

Legislature and park grounds remain accessible to all pedestrians. Sections along Walter Scott Way and Lakeshore Drive will be available for vehicle access and parking.

Plans continue to be in place to allow access to emergency vehicles. The PCC will regularly monitor the safety measures and make decisions about traffic in the area as needed.

For more information on activities in Wascana Centre, visit https://wascana.ca/.

