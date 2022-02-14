Application Period Opens for DC Fast Charging Projects along Priority Corridors

Raleigh

Feb 14, 2022

The Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is now accepting applications for DC Fast Charging Infrastructure grants under Phase 2 of the Volkswagen Mitigation plan. The Request for Proposal (RFP) released today details how to apply for the $4,997,424 available for funding new DC Fast charging sites along identified priority corridors to support zero emission vehicle (ZEV) travel.

Grants will be awarded to enhance and extend the current ZEV infrastructure network in North Carolina to reduce range anxiety. Specific corridors without existing DC Fast charging sites and major coastal evacuation routes will have the highest priority during this funding program.

Organizations that own or operate a site in an eligible location can apply. Projects can be submitted by eligible businesses, incorporated nonprofits, and state, local, tribal or municipal government agencies. Projects within the 37 counties identified as Historically Under-Resourced (listed in Appendix D of the RFP) are eligible for bonus project scoring points as well as additional technical support during the application process.

DAQ will accept applications for the DC Fast Charging Infrastructure Priority Corridors Program until May 16, 2022 via the Grant Management System. Specific instructions on how to register for the Grant Management System and submit an application are detailed in the RFP. The Division will also hold additional information workshops during the application period. Information regarding applications, eligibility, and the registration for DAQ’s online RFP information session will all be located on the division’s website, at https://deq.nc.gov/VWsettlement.

If you have any questions about the RFP or application process, please contact DEQ at daq.NC_VWGrants@ncdenr.gov with the subject title: “DC Fast Priority Corridors RFP” prior to submitting your application and in advance of the submission deadline.

Phase 2 of the VW Mitigation Plan covers the remaining $68 million of the state’s share of a national settlement with the automaker. DEQ is allocating the full 15% ($10,193,562) allowed in the VW State Trust Agreement for ZEV charging infrastructure projects under Phase 2. The schedule for future RFPs for existing DC Fast Charge sites and Level 2 chargers is available online.