NCDEQ launches online Construction Stormwater Permit Application (NCG01/NCG25)

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has launched a new online construction stormwater (NCG01/NCG25) permit application for the Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources (DEMLR). It is the second DEMLR permit application now available online through the AccessDEQ digital hub. The first online permit application was for Erosion and Sediment Control . Between them, DEMLR now has the capability to process more than 15,000 digital permit applications per year.

Using a combination of community partnerships, innovation and oversight, the stormwater permitting program develops, plans and implements statewide stormwater control policies and practices that protect North Carolina's surface water from water quality impacts due to stormwater runoff. The permit ensures that applicants are in compliance with the North Carolina’s Sedimentation Pollution Control Act (NCG01) and when applicable, with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System program (NCG25) for projects disturbing more than one acre of land. DEMLR oversees thousands of projects statewide, and AccessDEQ provides a digital platform for accessing records, data, maps and permit applications. The online NCG01/NCG25 application will expedite the process for companies to complete and submit their permit applications and accelerate construction projects across the state.

“The new online construction stormwater permit will create streamlined application submittal and permit review and issuance processes, making it easier for people to apply and track their permit,” said DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson. “Now 42% of our department’s permit applications are online, and we’re working hard to get to 100%.”

“The new NCG01/NCG25 stormwater application will allow DEMLR staff to better review and process the thousands of stormwater applications we receive each year,” said DEMLR Director Toby Vinson. “In addition, applicants can track the application, review, and approval processes online, just as they already can with erosion and sediment control permits, often for the same construction sites.”

Clients needing this permit can now apply for the NCG01/NCG25 Stormwater General Permit through the AccessDEQ portal where they can track the status of their application, submit payments via the PayIt system, and view notifications.

To learn more about the construction stormwater online application process, please visit DEQ’s AccessDEQ webpage.