Love and Luck 2022 Parents Forum Campaign

Parents Forum: 'Come Share Your Strength'

Parents and young people continue to struggle as the third year of a worldwide pandemic begins. All-volunteer Parents Forum seeks funding to continue to grow.

What we are doing is creating a new community institution that welcomes all parents and offers positive, commonsense strategies for managing family life.”
— Eve Sullivan, Parents Forum Founder
CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its ongoing efforts to support parents, Parents Forum is launching its second annual Love and Luck campaign, from Valentine’s Day to St. Patrick’s Day. Despite the inevitable pandemic-related bumps in the road, this all-volunteer peer-support program made great strides in 2021. They launched two programs, one with The Confess Project in Arkansas, the other in Algeria with the Algerian Society for Research in Psychology.

“What we are doing,” says program founder Eve Sullivan, “is creating a new community institution that welcomes all parents and offers positive, commonsense strategies for managing family life.”

On February 8th with Parents Toolshop, program co-directors presented ‘No Hard Feelings, Really!’ the Parents Forum mini-session which explains ‘How To Tell Somebody Something They’d Rather Not Hear.’ Voices of Parents Forum, the program’s free monthly newsletter has short articles from participants and others involved in Parents Forum.

With proceeds from the program’s successful entry in USA Today’s 2020 A Community Thrives challenge, Parents Forum worked with Empower Success Corps, a Boston area consultancy serving nonprofits, to develop a plan for future growth. The leadership team is presently interviewing candidates for volunteer board chair.

Parents Forum partners with other organizations including National Parents Union and the Listen First Coalition and looks forward to the end of the Covid-19 era, when it comes. With the Love and Luck 2022 campaign, the program seeks support to build its capacity to be able, by fall 2022, to establish sites in several more communities.

A grateful workshop participant in Boston wrote to us: “If it wasn’t for this program my son and I would not have the good relationship we have now. In the past nearly ten years, I have also used what I learned to build a good relationship with my daughter now 12.”

Eve Odiorne Sullivan
Parents Forum
+1 617-233-7890
info@parentsforum.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Love and Luck 2022 Parents Forum Campaign

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Eve Odiorne Sullivan
Parents Forum
+1 617-233-7890 info@parentsforum.org
Company/Organization
PW: shareys1FB (2-8-19)
144 Pemberton Street
Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02140
United States
+1 617-233-7890
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Love and Luck 2022 Parents Forum Campaign
Parents Forum seeks board chair
Parents Forum Offers Help in Meeting Mental Health Crisis
View All Stories From This Author