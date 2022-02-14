Love and Luck 2022 Parents Forum Campaign
Parents and young people continue to struggle as the third year of a worldwide pandemic begins. All-volunteer Parents Forum seeks funding to continue to grow.
What we are doing is creating a new community institution that welcomes all parents and offers positive, commonsense strategies for managing family life.”CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its ongoing efforts to support parents, Parents Forum is launching its second annual Love and Luck campaign, from Valentine’s Day to St. Patrick’s Day. Despite the inevitable pandemic-related bumps in the road, this all-volunteer peer-support program made great strides in 2021. They launched two programs, one with The Confess Project in Arkansas, the other in Algeria with the Algerian Society for Research in Psychology.
— Eve Sullivan, Parents Forum Founder
On February 8th with Parents Toolshop, program co-directors presented ‘No Hard Feelings, Really!’ the Parents Forum mini-session which explains ‘How To Tell Somebody Something They’d Rather Not Hear.’ Voices of Parents Forum, the program’s free monthly newsletter has short articles from participants and others involved in Parents Forum.
With proceeds from the program’s successful entry in USA Today’s 2020 A Community Thrives challenge, Parents Forum worked with Empower Success Corps, a Boston area consultancy serving nonprofits, to develop a plan for future growth. The leadership team is presently interviewing candidates for volunteer board chair.
Parents Forum partners with other organizations including National Parents Union and the Listen First Coalition and looks forward to the end of the Covid-19 era, when it comes. With the Love and Luck 2022 campaign, the program seeks support to build its capacity to be able, by fall 2022, to establish sites in several more communities.
A grateful workshop participant in Boston wrote to us: “If it wasn’t for this program my son and I would not have the good relationship we have now. In the past nearly ten years, I have also used what I learned to build a good relationship with my daughter now 12.”
