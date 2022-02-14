More about Carr: Former GVRA Employee Indicted in Fulton County for Identity Fraud, False Statements

ATLANTA, GA — Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the indictment of Robin Folsom, a former employee of the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency (GVRA), on one count of Identity Fraud and three counts of False Statements. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Office of the State Inspector General pursuant to a request from the GVRA regarding Folsom’s use of Family Medical Leave.

“Fraud by state employees will not be tolerated,” said Carr. “By working with Georgia’s independent Inspector General, we were able to discover, investigate and put an end to this alleged deception. We will always stand up to protect taxpayer dollars, and we look forward to presenting our case in court.”

The Attorney General’s Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit presented evidence to a Fulton County grand jury, resulting in Folsom’s indictment* on Feb. 10, 2022. Specifically, the indictment charges the defendant with the following which, if convicted, can carry the respective penalties:

Identity Fraud, O.C.G.A. § 16-9-126(a): 1-10 years and/or a fine not to exceed $100,000

False Statements, O.C.G.A. § 16-10-20, each count: 1-5 years and/or a fine of $1,000

The indictment can be found here , and no further information about the investigation or about Folsom’s alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment may be released at this time.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.