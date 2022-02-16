Why Confidentiality is Paramount
A Neumann & Associates, a NJ-based Mergers & Acquisitions and Business Brokerage firm, discusses the importance of confidentiality in a business transaction.
A Neumann & Associates, LLC, a New Jersey-based Mergers & Acquisitions and Business Brokerage firm, discusses the importance of confidentiality in a business sale transaction.
One of the most critical aspects to executing a successful sale of a business is maintaining confidentiality throughout the entire process. This concept may seem obvious, however, a breach of confidentiality can negatively affect the selling price, derail a deal altogether and cause irreputable harm to the business itself. It is for these reasons that it is imperative that the owner and the M&A Advisor take all the right steps to protect confidentiality from the very first contact.
What can go wrong?
• Employees - If somehow the news leaks out too soon, some employees may look to leave.
• Customers - If the customer base prematurely hears rumors about a company being on the market, they will immediately fear the worst being concerned about the company’s viability.
• Vendors - Deliveries could be suspended, and credit lines could be terminated.
• Negotiating Leverage with potential buyers will be lost if word gets out that the business is for sale.
Selling a business, in most cases, is the culmination of many years of hard work building and nurturing a business. Executing a successful sale of a business involves a complicated and detailed process which requires the coordination of many moving parts. Maintaining confidentiality is a critical piece of the process that can not be overlooked. An experienced M&A Advisor will properly drive this process and in doing so will make sure all the appropriate measures are taken to protect confidentiality leading to a successful sale that will maximize a financial return.
