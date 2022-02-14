Submit Release
Creature Feature CRAVING explodes onto Indiegogo

Flee or Face the Monster Inside

We are horror fans first.”
— Producer - Robert Bravo
FAYETTEVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craving, a crime thriller-creature feature, written and directed by J. Horton (Deathday) launched last week on Indiegogo. It has already raised almost $40,000 and is continuing to climb. This is a great campaign for filmmakers thinking about doing a crowdfunding campaign to study. They're doing it by the book, and it is working.

Craving stars Felissa Rose, Bill Oberst Jr, Kevin Caliber, Ashley Undercuffler, Devante Winfrey and Rachel Amanda Bryant. After a drug deal goes south, four heroin addicts barricade themselves in a country bar as the cops close in. Withdrawal sets in, further complicating their hostage situation, while a secret one of them is hiding could destroy them all.

We are first and foremost true horror fans, and can tell you first hand there's nothing better than seeing a new, practical effects creature ripping its way through well drawn characters in a suspenseful, gory and well told story.... and that's what we're here to give you... an ICONIC new monster, a masterfully told story and more gore than you can shake a stick at.

We believe so much in the project, we've already sunk in $10,000 ourselves, all of the money we had, into the building of the creature. But we need your help to get the movie over the goal line. We are looking for an additional $35,000 to compete the production phase of this movie.

We have some incredible perks, including CUSTOM LATEX MONSTER MASKS designed by BRAVOFX, the opportunity to APPEAR IN THE MOVIE and GET KILLED BY THE MONSTER, FULLY LOADED BLU RAY OF THE MOVIE (and I mean fully loaded, hours of behind the scenes), SFX TUTORIALS by BRAVO FX (where you can learn how to make your own monsters), and filmmaking, distribution, marketing and funding tutorials by J. Horton and special guests.

It can be tough out there for new and daring horror films with practical effects to get a leg up. Let's get out there and support them.

J. Horton
ZapruderFlix
