Waxx Waster Explodes all Over Indiegogo with 16 Bits

What happens when a street fighting video game character comes to life and tries to apply game logic to the real world?

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- 16 Bits is an action comedy directed by Aaron Mento, starring Kevin Caliber and produced by J. HortonAaron Mento is an independent filmmaker witha penchant for twisted and dark material. His previous feature film, UGLYSWEATER PARTY, is a horror/comedy about a possessed Christmas sweaterthat won “Best Comedy Horror Feature” from Indie Horror Online. Whilethis may sound silly (and it is) the movie also goes to some very darkplaces and examines the traumas that occur when we are not true toourselves.His newest feature is called 16 BITS, and it’s more outrageous,fearless, and unpredictable than anything he's ever made. It’s asmorgasbord of pitch black comedy fused with brutal and exciting actionsequences, but the (graphic) violence has very severe consequences.It’s the kind of unfiltered and uncompromising entertainment thatHollywood rarely makes anymore, and that’s why this campaign is soimportant to making 16 BITS a reality!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.