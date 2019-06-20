Waxx Waster Explodes all Over Indiegogo with 16 Bits
What happens when a street fighting video game character comes to life and tries to apply game logic to the real world?LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 16 Bits is an action comedy directed by Aaron Mento, starring Kevin Caliber and produced by J. Horton
Aaron Mento is an independent filmmaker with
a penchant for twisted and dark material. His previous feature film, UGLY
SWEATER PARTY, is a horror/comedy about a possessed Christmas sweater
that won “Best Comedy Horror Feature” from Indie Horror Online. While
this may sound silly (and it is) the movie also goes to some very dark
places and examines the traumas that occur when we are not true to
ourselves.
His newest feature is called 16 BITS, and it’s more outrageous,
fearless, and unpredictable than anything he's ever made. It’s a
smorgasbord of pitch black comedy fused with brutal and exciting action
sequences, but the (graphic) violence has very severe consequences.
It’s the kind of unfiltered and uncompromising entertainment that
Hollywood rarely makes anymore, and that’s why this campaign is so
important to making 16 BITS a reality!
