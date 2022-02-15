Cinema8 Launches New Video Creation App with Features for Greater Marketing Impact and Customer Engagement
Create, edit, and perfect interactive videos with the easy-to-use Cinema8 platform. Give audiences new experiences, boost engagement and encourage direct actionLONDON, COUNTY, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Those days are gone when businesses relied only on SEO for increasing engagement and traffic to their website. Cinema8 has recently launched a unique video creating platform for businesses and firms to increase their sales and customer reach in a distinctive way.
While advertisements in the form of posts and SEO are crucial, the customers need something simple yet engaging. What else can be better than video ads?
Cinema8 is an intuitive video studio that tailors the video making it interactive and attractive by using several unique tools. This video making tool helps to increase engagement thus generating more sales for the products and services for businesses.
A few years back, SEO was considered to be the key player in generating sales and increasing engagement. However, as the times passed, there was a gradual shift towards the other modes of marketing. Now the market needs something extraordinary to draw the attention of people. The emphasis on generating the traffic is as crucial as maintaining them. If the customers are not properly assessed and their interest is not maintained, then the businesses can lose them.
Cinema8's advanced video generating tools can help to provide better sales by incorporating all the services and features in a unified form. These videos provide the shortest yet simplest way to connect with added subscription, contact, buy now options, reducing the time and efforts of the people and increasing the traffic.
"Online shopping is not linear like physical shopping - the customer does not enter the market and carry the products to the checkout. There is a complex customer journey, such as from which page it enters, which page it advances to, and to which page it returns, etc.," says a spokesperson for the firm.
Creating videos on Cinema8 is easier than it looks. Instead of including complex codes that are beyond understanding for many, Cinema8 uses drag and useful features. People can drag and put the elements they want to include in their videos. Moreover, the application also creates interactive videos by allowing the viewers to decide what they want to see next. It also creates 360 degrees of Augmented Reality videos to experience the magic of marketing.
"It is rather difficult to analyze and therefore complicates grasping customer motivation. Whereas, interactive videos cover all engagement in a single platform, shorten the journey and provide powerful analysis," he further adds.
As the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, work from home has become the new normal and of course, online shopping. While the e-commerce world is more popular than it was back then, the competition has increased multi-folds. So how do companies differentiate themselves and provide better service to customers in this challenging world? Cinema8's interactive videos serve as the best advertising tool in such cases. Now people can feel part of the advertisements without making it seem too bogus.
With Cinema8, people can also make a gamified version of their videos that can be surprising for the customers. The more unique experiences a firm provides to its customers, the more they will be buying their services.
Cinema8 Interactive Video