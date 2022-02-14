Steelhead anglers reminded of changes to steelhead season on Salmon and Snake rivers

Before wetting a line in 2022, steelhead anglers are encouraged to brush up on the fish rules.

In November, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission changed the steelhead daily bag limit for the spring 2022 steelhead season on the Salmon, Little Salmon, and Snake rivers to 2 fish per day, 6 in possession. These changes are not reflected in the new 2022-2024 Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet. These changes went into effect on January 1 and only apply to the to the 2022 spring steelhead season.

The changes for the spring 2022 season coincide with the arrival of the new three-year rules booklet which may cause some confusion for anglers. The most current season updates can be found on the Idaho Fish and Game Steelhead Rules page at www.idfg.idaho.gov/fish/steelhead/rules.