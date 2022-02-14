Submit Release
News Search

There were 528 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,549 in the last 365 days.

Steelhead anglers reminded of changes to steelhead season on Salmon and Snake rivers

Before wetting a line in 2022, steelhead anglers are encouraged to brush up on the fish rules.

In November, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission changed the steelhead daily bag limit for the spring 2022 steelhead season on the Salmon, Little Salmon, and Snake rivers to 2 fish per day, 6 in possession. These changes are not reflected in the new 2022-2024 Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet. These changes went into effect on January 1 and only apply to the to the 2022 spring steelhead season.

The changes for the spring 2022 season coincide with the arrival of the new three-year rules booklet which may cause some confusion for anglers. The most current season updates can be found on the Idaho Fish and Game Steelhead Rules page at www.idfg.idaho.gov/fish/steelhead/rules.

You just read:

Steelhead anglers reminded of changes to steelhead season on Salmon and Snake rivers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.