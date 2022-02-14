Proposed Spring Load Restrictions for 2022 Posted

For Immediate Release: Friday, Feb. 11, 2022

Contact: Dan Varilek, Winter Operations Engineer, 605-773-2153

PIERRE, S.D. - Under the authority of SDCL 32-22-24, Highway Maintaining Authorities may restrict loads anytime from February 15 to April 30 to protect their highways from break-up during the spring thaw. A map of state proposed spring load restrictions and a list of county roads are posted at https://sdtruckinfo.sd.gov/spring-load-restrictions/ and on the SD511 website at https://sd511.org/.

The public should note county roads are not mapped but listed on the South Dakota Truck Info website at https://sdtruckinfo.sd.gov/spring-load-restrictions/. The effective date of a load restriction is determined by weather and road conditions. When restrictions go into effect, a notice will be sent out and posted on the spring load restriction page of the South Dakota Truck Info website at https://sdtruckinfo.sd.gov/spring-load-restrictions/.

A spring load restriction report is usually issued in advance of any major load restriction change. This report is issued for guidance only and does not take precedence over any load restriction signs in place.

For further information, or a copy of a Spring Load Restriction Map, please contact the SDDOT at 605-773-3571.

Individuals can subscribe to an email list to receive spring load limit restriction information electronically at https://listserv.sd.gov/scripts/wa.exe?A0=DOTSPRINGLOADLIMITS. Click subscribe located on the right side of the screen and follow the instructions. A valid email address is required. If you would like to unsubscribe at any time from the list, visit the same site, click unsubscribe, and enter the information and email you subscribed with. For more information, contact Dan Varilek, Winter Operations Engineer, at 605-773-2153 or by email at daniel.varilek@state.sd.us. About the SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

