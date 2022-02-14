Press Releases

02/14/2022

Governor Lamont Names Fran Pastore as Chair and Michelle Gilman as Vice Chair of the Connecticut Paid Leave Authority Board of Directors

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is selecting Fran Pastore to serve as chairperson of the Connecticut Paid Leave Authority Board of Directors. Pastore has been serving as a member of the board since its creation in 2019 as an appointee of Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, and most recently served in the leadership role as its vice chairperson. In taking the role of chairperson, she will succeed Josh Geballe, the former commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Administrative Services (DAS) who recently stepped down from his position with the state to pursue a new professional opportunity.

In addition, Governor Lamont announced that he is selecting Michelle Gilman, who was recently nominated by the governor to succeed Geballe as commissioner of DAS, to serve as the board’s vice chairperson. The commissioner of DAS serves as an ex-officio member of the board as required by state law.

The Connecticut Paid Leave Authority is the quasi-public state agency responsible for administering Connecticut’s recently established paid family and medical leave program. The program provides workers in Connecticut with access to the necessary benefits that allows them to take time off of work when they need to care for their own health, a newborn child, or a sick family member.

“Anybody who has ever been involved in economic development activities in Connecticut is familiar with Fran Pastore, who for many years has been a passionate advocate of ensuring that women and girls have every opportunity to determine their future and make a good living for themselves and their families,” Governor Lamont said. “She has served as the board’s vice chairperson since its founding, and elevating her to the role of chair is a natural fit. I appreciate her commitment to improving our state and thank her for her service on the board.”

Pastore’s full-time job is as CEO of the Women’s Business Development Council, a leading organization for championing female entrepreneurship and women’s economic equity in Connecticut.

“It is an honor to receive this appointment by Governor Lamont and a privilege to serve our great state,” Pastore said. “I look forward to continued work alongside the spectacular Paid Leave Authority team to ensure that the people of Connecticut can care for themselves and their families instead of being forced to choose between going to work and caring for a loved one.”

“I’m honored to join the Connecticut Paid Leave Authority board, and am thrilled to work with Fran, who brings years of experience and advocacy to this program, along with Andrea Barton-Reeves and her staff who have ensured this program launched ahead of schedule,” Commissioner-designate Gilman said. “I also want to thank Governor Lamont for prioritizing this program on day one. No family should have to choose between taking care of their loved ones and going to work, and I am excited to be a part of the continued success of this program.”

Background on the Paid Family and Medical Leave Authority’s Board of Directors

As established under Public Act 19-25, the board contains 15 members, two of whom are nonvoting members. They include: