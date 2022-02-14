Submit Release
Hospice of Davidson County To Host 13th Annual Golf Tournament April 7

Past Hospice of Davidson County golf tournament participants at Sapona Golf Swim & Tennis Club.

Hospice of Davidson County invites sponsors, teams, and individuals to join their 13th annual golf tournament on Thursday, April 7 at Sapona Ridge Country Club.

LEXINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospice of Davidson County will host its 13th annual golf tournament Thursday, April 7 at Sapona Ridge Country Club. The four-person Captain’s Choice event encourages participants to organize their own team but can also pair individual golfers.

Individual registration is $85 per person and includes green fees, cart, lunch, beverages and, snacks throughout the event, while team registration runs $450 per team and includes the same amenities, plus hole sponsor recognition. Pre-registration is required before March 18. A portion of each registration fee is tax deductible.

The shotgun start is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. with registration beginning at 10 a.m., followed by lunch at 11 a.m.

Since 2007, the annual golf tournament has raised more than $135,000. Proceeds are designated for the compassionate care and grief support of the Agency’s patients and families facing a life limiting illness.

To register a team or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, visit hospiceofdavidson.org or call (336) 474-2068.

About Hospice of Davidson County
For more than 35 years, Hospice of Davidson County has been a recognized leader in the advancement of quality end-of-life care across the Piedmont Triad region. Each day, the ACHC accredited agency provides comfort for more than 130 patients and their families, in a variety of locations, including private homes, in long-term care and skilled-nursing facilities and at the Henry Etta & Bruce Hinkle Hospice House, the only inpatient hospice facility in Davidson County. Hospice of Davidson County is a United Way of Davidson County partner agency. For more information, please visit hospiceofdavidson.org or Facebook.

Brad Gaither
Hospice of Davidson County
+1 336-474-2068
bgaither@hospiceofdavidson.org
