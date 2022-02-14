Artificial Intelligence Company wins Department of Defense Test and Evaluation Contract

The DoD expects global spending on AI to grow to $16 trillion by 2030

SAN ANTONIO, TX, US, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc. (Forward Edge-AI) announced that it was recently awarded a Department of Defense (DOD), Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), Test & Evaluation (T&E) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). The BPA is a five-year contract that supports the JAIC’s mission to deliver resilient, accountable, and trustworthy Artificial Intelligence in support of U.S. Government agencies.

To meet the many use cases and broad requirements under the BPA, Forward Edge-AI established a consortium comprised of the world’s leading technology companies, startups, and academic research institutions to unlock the power of AI and develop solutions to the government’s complex problems. Members of the consortium include Automation Anywhere, AI Squared, Bowie State University, Collibra Federal, Federal Management Systems, General Infomatics, Howard University, KPMG, Meharry Medical College, Microsoft, Moment AI, Morgan State University, North Carolina A&T, REDHOUSE, UT San Antonio, and TDX International.

“We are profoundly grateful for the opportunity to serve or nation. Our team was assembled to enable the DOD and the entire Federal government to develop and adopt Al capabilities at speed and scale,” said Eric Adolphe, CEO and co-founder of Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

About Forward Edge-AI:

Since its founding, the goal of Forward Edge AI, Inc. is to become the dominant player in Artificial Intelligence and lead the revolution in augmenting technology with human intelligence.

