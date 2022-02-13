Submit Release
Opportunity Scholarship Act Passes Senate

SANTA FE – Today, Senate Bill 140, the Opportunity Scholarship Act, passed the Senate

If signed into law, this measure will ensure that all tuition and fees are fully covered for any New Mexico student enrolled at a public college or university working toward a training certificate, associate degree or bachelor’s degree. Expanding the scholarship across these higher education program types, and for both new and returning students, would establish New Mexico as having the most accessible free college program in the United States.

“Senate Bill 140 builds on New Mexico’s legacy of creating the most accessible tuition-free higher education scholarship program,” said bill Sponsor Liz Stefanics (D – Cerrillos). “This great investment in New Mexico’s future will give people from all walks of life equal access to earn professional certificates, associate and bachelor degrees – building up our workforce while improving lives.”

Investing in our students today will benefit the state for years to come, as more people will have greater opportunity to seek better paying jobs and contribute to the betterment of themselves, their families, and the state’s economic future.

