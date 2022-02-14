Cyborggainz to Launch Train Like a Cyborg new A.I web based Platform & App
Fitness isn't just about how much you can bench or how ripped you are. True fitness lies in curated goals tailored to your body type and skill level"MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyborggainz a Cyborgmedia LLC company, to announce its newly released Web & App platform Train Like A Cyborg
— Jean Fallacara
Now available for subscription at trainlikeacyborg.com
Created by Jean Fallacara & Gregoire Bellemare, In collaboration with MACROACTIVE, a transactional cloud platform dedicated to helping health and fitness professionals successfully scale their businesses and dramatically increase the number of lives they impact.
The platform offers a MEMBER'S EXCLUSIVE PROGRAMS to Get Stronger, Faster, with custom workout, personalized nutritional plans & Biohack Tips updated Monthly
Gregoire Bellemare is a Certified Calisthenics Trainer, Athlete and Coach. Who specializes in Bodyweight Training, Freestyle , Reps on Reps , Skills and Street Lifting (Weighted Calisthenics)
Jean Fallacara, award-winning author and an expert on human performance. His award-winning book Neuroscience Calisthenics: Hijack your Body Clock taps into the world of using neuroscience to achieve unparalleled results of human performance. According to Jean, all our conscious and subconscious actions result in cell aging.
“Workouts can never be one-size-fits all, our personalized workout program uses bodyweight workout programs along with beginner calisthenics workout plans. Using these modes of fitness means that extra gym equipment isn’t needed; all you require is a workout space and your own body weight” Gregoire Bellemare
Through observation and measurements of your functioning, our program can help you completely change your relationship with your body. You’ll learn to understand what your body is telling you.
