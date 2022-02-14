TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Madisonville

At the request of 10th District Attorney General Steve Crump, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances that led to a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday night in Madisonville.

Shortly before midnight, officers with the Madisonville Police Department responded to a residence in the 500 block of Hill Street, on a report of a suicidal individual at that address. Initial reports from the scene indicate that when officers arrived, Terry Edwin Moser (DOB 12/24/1979) came toward one of them with a knife. The officer fired his service weapon, striking Moser, who died at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.