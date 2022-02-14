Rep. Kevin Hern Teams Up With Bishop Kelley Students to Support Against Global Hunger
Students from Tulsa's Bishop Kelley High School teamed up with Rep. Kevin Hern to support Against Global Hunger. The students packaged healthy food for those suffering from food insecurity. Photo by KIRK MCCRACKEN/Nozak Consulting
Local High School Students Package Healthy Food For the Hungry
I encountered Against Global Hunger several months ago and was inspired by their story so much that I met with them (Wednesday, Jan. 26) to learn more...”TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Politicians have dedicated their lives to helping others, and now more and more young people want to make a difference too. These kids are proving that it isn’t necessary to be an elected official to help those in need. Recently, students from Bishop Kelley High School met with U.S. Representative Kevin Hern to discuss the Against Global Hunger organization and package healthy food for those that experience food insecurity.
— Rep. Kevin Hern
“I encountered Against Global Hunger several months ago and was inspired by their story so much that I met with them (Wednesday, Jan. 26) to learn more. Last quarter, they packaged and delivered over 505,000 meals to Oklahoma children and others across the world. I’m thankful that we have organizations in our community who are giving those in need a hand up,” said Rep. Hern.
During the tour of the AGH facility, Congressman Hern discussed the face of hunger in Oklahoma and was able to witness the Bishop Kelley High School students serving their community in a unique way.
“The volunteer model is a vital piece of our work. We are literally putting the ingredients for community outreach into the hands of young people so they are able to help meet the needs of their peers. They begin to realize that hunger is a huge need but they can make a difference and positively impact many families.” Letitia Williams, Against Global Hunger CEO.
Against Global Hunger, a Tulsa-based organization, is constantly teaming up with companies, church groups, and organizations to help package highly-nutritious food, and these food packages are distributed locally, in the state of Oklahoma, in the country, and around the world.
“Bishop Kelley High School students are always looking for ways to help the community,” said Maria Monhaut, Bishop Kelley Spanish teacher and Hispanic Outreach Coordinator. “Against Global Hunger provided the perfect opportunity for our NHS students to help package the food ingredients while working together in an assembly-line like fashion to fill as many boxes as they could in the time they had.”
What We Do
Against Global Hunger’s main goal is to reduce the number of hungry children in the United States and across the globe. High-nutrition meals are packaged by volunteers and community groups, and food-aid organizations help to ensure the food is being distributed to needy families.
“Against Global Hunger presents a chance to see the world in a new light to help me grow in humility in ways impossible to achieve alone,” said Bishop Kelley's NHS co-president and senior, Ian Kirk.
Easy, Healthy Meals
The meals provided by Against Global Hunger have been formulated by food scientists to provide a rich source of easily digestible protein, carbohydrates and vitamins needed by a malnourished child’s body and brain. The meals include nine amino acids which are required for complete nutrition.
The food formulation is unbelievably simple. The food must be readily available and can stay fresh for long periods of time. Basically, it needs a long shelf life. Most of the food packages only need boiling water to prepare, and the simple instructions are easy to find on each packaged meal. The meals are nutritionally complex, well-balanced, and meet the World Health Organization standards.
About Against Global Hunger
Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Against Global Hunger, Inc. is a 501C3 non-profit organization, and volunteers and organizations team up with them to package highly-nutritious food. AGH works with missionaries, humanitarian organizations, high schools, church organizations, and other partners around the world to get this much-needed food into the hands of those who need it most.
Any group or organization that needs to volunteer can call 918-392-5150 or email at info@againstglobalhunger.org.
Marshall Horn
Kids Against Hunger Global
9188501805 ext.
email us here
Against Global Hunger